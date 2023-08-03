 Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested For Sexual Assault on Cow At Shelter
Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested For Sexual Assault on Cow At Shelter

Vet doctor conducted medical checkup of the cow tied at shelter.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was arrested for having unnatural sex with a cow tied at a shelter in Shamgarh town of Mandsaur district. As per details, the act was reported from Hatunia village around 20km from Shamgarh town and was incidentally caught in CCTV. On the basis of complaint by Rajesh Sharma of Dalmill colony, a case was registered against accused Govind Bagri with Shamgarh police station. Taking cognizance, police arrested the accused on Thursday and booked him under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per SHO Rakesh Choudhary and senior constable Surendra Singh Sisodia, accused Bagri was unmarried. Following complaint CCTV footage was checked and arrest made. Vet doctor conducted medical checkup of the cow tied at shelter.

The incident prompted some Hindutva organisations to approach the police, demanding stern action against the accused. Outraged members of the Hindu organisations handed over memorandum to Shamgarh Tehsildar Pratibha Bhabhor and Chandwasa police station in-charge, demanding strict action.

Terming the incident as highly condemnable and unfortunate, State Congress spokesperson KK Mishra wrote on social media site as ‘Madhya Pradesh has ranked first in atrocities against women, now even mother cow is not safe here’.

