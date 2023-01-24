Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for pasting pictures of his girlfriend on trees & walls in Rewa village...

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to defame his girlfriend, a man pasted pictures of them posing together on trees and walls all across in Naigarhi village of Rewa district.

After spotting the pictures at various corners of the village, the neighbors informed girl’s family about it.

The girl with her family then reached Naigarhi Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar said "based on the girl’s complaint a case was registered against the accused."

Also, police promptly arrested the man, who is being interrogated. Further investigation is going on regarding the matter.