Madhya Pradesh: Man acquitted of sexual assault on daughter

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge Vandanaraj Pandey acquitted a man of the charge of sexual assault on daughter.

A girl along with her friend lodged a false complaint against her father for sexually assaulting her. Probing the complaint, police booked her father under sections 354, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7/8 of the POCSO Act. He spent five months in jail and was terminated as gardener in Nagda chemical division. The case was produced before the court and the verdict came in favour of the father.

His advocate Santosh Barkhedawala said that his client caught her daughter talking to a man over phone and snatched her phone away. Irked with the restrictions put on her, she decided to lodge a false complaint. Police arrested her father and gave her custody to maternal grandfather in June. She ran away from her maternal house at midnight a month ago.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:15 PM IST