Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of raping minor girl held in Dhar, cop demolishes his illegal home

Dhar: Administration and police team on Saturday arrested the man who has been accused of outraging the modesty of an eight-year-old girl. The cops also demolished his home which was illegally constructed over government land.

City superintendent of police Sanjeev Muley informed that accused identified as Rahul, 22, son of Sanjay was arrested by police after some of the locals who came to know about culprit attacked him. Locals even attempted to set his house on a fire.

Before the situation could deteriorate further, police team rushed to the site and arrested Rahul. After sometime, team of administration and police came to know about Rahul’s house was constructed government land. Team immediately demolished illegal construction.

CSP Muley informed that Rahul lured one eight-year-old girl and abducted her. Accused later outraged her modesty.