Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of extorting Rs 1.25 cr from friend surrenders before court

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Case of rape and blackmailing case of reputed businessman and his daughter become a talk of the town after a video of accused went viral on social media in which he accused girl, her father and some of the local BJP leaders threatening him with dire consequences.

Video spread on social media, only a few hours after accused Nishit alias Mayur Bafana surrendered before the local court, nearly a month after case of rape and blackmailing was filed against him. Police sought his remand for four days, which the court has granted.

As per the police report, accused Nishit allegedly extort Rs 1.25 crore cash, phone and jewellery from the girl after former befriend her and later sexually abused and blackmailed her.

Based on the girl’s statement to the police, a case has been registered against the accused Nishit under sections 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on same woman), 450 (house-trespass), 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code on July 29. During a month-long investigation, police conducted raids at many places including – Indore, Ujjain, Nagda, Badawada, Jaora and Ratlam, but returned empty hand. On Tuesday afternoon, the accused surrendered himself before the court.

Meanwhile, case took another twist after a video of accused Nishit went viral in which he is claiming that he is innocent and that he is being threatened by girl’s father and some of the local BJP leaders.

In the video, Nishit termed the allegations of rape and sexual abuse against him as baseless and said that the girl is his friend. He said that along with him, she is also friends with three other persons and they all are mutual friends. He said that they went out several times.

In the video, Nishit alleged that the girl and her father used to take money from some BJP leaders and circulate this money in the market at a high-interest rate of 10 to 15 %. The girl was my friend, so I also borrowed some money from her at 10 to 15 % interest rate.

As I could not pay such high interest for a long time, the BJP leaders raised a demand of Rs 4 crores. On July 13, the girl's brother threatened me over a phone call that he will kill me if I failed to repay the amount.

I shared all these details in an application that I submitted before the police on July 15, I’d submitted. But two weeks later, girl’s and her family members lodged a fake complaint against me to trap me, the accused said in the video.

“Because of fear of my life, I had to run away from here,” he added.

Police are probing the matter.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:42 AM IST