Madhya Pradesh: Mamleshwar Setu Opens For Pilgrims

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gyaneshwar Patil and MLA Narayan Patel inaugurated the recently renovated Mamleshwar Setu (a suspension bridge) connecting Bramhapuri end to Shivpuri end over Narmada on Friday.

On February 15, a Morbi-like incident was averted in Omkareshwar, a holy town of Madhya Pradesh in Khandwa district, thanks to the alertness of local administration after one of the cables of the suspension bridge snapped.

The incident brought officials on their toes and movement of pedestrians on the bridge was suspended from the time of the accident. After the renovation work, the bridge was inspected by a team of technicians and then MP and MLA opened it for pilgrims.

MP Patil and MLA Patel claimed that the bridge was renovated at their continuous request made to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and collector Anup Kumar Singh. Councillors including BJP district president Sevadas Patel, Harish Kotwale, Omkareshwar Municipal Council president Manisha Parihar and others were also present.

Read Also Indore: Trial Run Of Toy Train At Nehru Park