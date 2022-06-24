Madhya Pradesh: Mama is there for you all, says CM Shivraj assuring financial help for girl's treatment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister has once again shown a sign of humanity towards public and proven why everyone calls him their 'Mama' (brother). Lending a helping hand, the CM on Thursday announced to bear the complete cost of treatment of a girl suffering from liver disease.

The CM made this announcement during his civic body election campaign in Satna when a person reached the stage with his daughter and pleaded for help for his daughter's treatment.

Sujit Pankaj told the CM that his daughter has liver disease. Due to poverty, he is unable to get treatment. He pleaded with the CM for help from the crowd. The CM instructed the officers to make arrangements for the treatment of the girl child.

The CM also questioned the opposition for their plans for health facilities for the public. He said, "Congressmen should tell, did you plan for any treatment? If the poor man gets sick, where should he go? Where to go if you have heart, liver, or kidney disease many times?"

"Don't worry now. Ayushman Bharat scheme was made. I will also give money from the Chief Minister's voluntary donation. God forbid that there is any major disease, but if such disease occurs, then the government will give money for getting treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in a private hospital," added he.