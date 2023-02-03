e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Malwa – Nimar region gets allocation of Rs 2281.01 crore in budget for development of railway infrastructure

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included a budget allocation of Rs 2281.01 crore for the Ratlam rail division for the years 2023-24.

Some of the most anticipated projects are included in the budget allocation and this fund will be used to build the new line, convert the gauge, double the track, and remould the yard.

According to information, the ministry has set aside Rs 440 crore for the construction of new lines, including the 200.97-kilometer Dahod-Indore line via Sardarpur, Jhabua, and Dhar.

Material modifications for a change in alignment via Amjhera (4.82 km), Rs 355 crore for the 157-kilometer-long Chhota Udepur-Dhar line, and Rs 150 crore for the 48-kilometer-long Neemuch-Badi Sadari line are included in the project.

The ministry also allocated Rs 700 crore for gauge conversion along the 472.64-kilometer Ratlam-Mhow-Khandwa-Akola section. This includes physical changes to the 22-kilometer Fatehabad—Chandrawatiganj—Ujjain route.

For the doubling project, Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the 55.73-kilometer-long Neemuch-Chittorgarh track, Rs 185 crore for the 79.23-kilometer-long Indore-Dewas-Ujjain section, and Rs 400 crore for the 133-kilometer-long Neemuch-Ratlam section.

The ministry also approved Rs 10 lakh for the 2.2-kilometer-long Ujjain flyover and Rs one crore for Ratlam yard renovations.

article-image

