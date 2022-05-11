Madhya Pradesh: Malhargarh police seize 5 kg poppy husk, three arrested

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Police in Malhargarh on Tuesday night seized nearly five kilograms of poppy husk (doda chura) and arrested three persons for peddling the husk stuffed in boxes containing pen-pencil and slate.

Giving information, Malhargarh police station-in-charge Rajendra Panwar told that upon receiving a tip-off, police laid a siege near the Krishi Upaj Mandi, on the highway. They intercepted a loading vehicle numbered MP 14 GC 1714. Upon checking, 10 boxes of poppy husk weighing 5 Kg were found in the vehicle.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashique Munna Multani (26) and Mohsin Yousuf Niyaryar (22) both residents of Botalganj and Shahrukh Babu Niyargar (22), a native of Multanpura. Police have booked the accused under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused were produced before the court and were sent on police remand.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:26 PM IST