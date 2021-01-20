Madhya Pradesh: Makers of 'Tandav' booked on complaint of Hindutva leader in Jabalpur

The complainant has been asked to furnish facts about how religious feelings were allegedly hurt through the web series, he said.

Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said the government will file a case against the makers of "Tandav" for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma told reporters in Bhopal that he has written a letter to the Maharashtra chief minister for registration of an FIR against the makers of the web series.

"The Maharashtra CM should take forward the legacy of Shiv Sena and lat Balasaheb Thackeray irrespective of the fact with whom he formed the government. FIRs were lodged in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Maharashtra government should also file the FIR on the complaint of BJP MLA Ram Kadam," Sharma said.

The Shiv Sena shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

In Uttar Pradesh, three FIRs have been lodged against the makers and artists of "Tandav" -- in Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur.

The complainants have alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, Hindu deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing prime minister in the political drama.