Madhya Pradesh: ‘Make Alot A District’ Demand Gains Momentum | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Following Gazette notification declaring ‘Nagda’ a new district, locals in large numbers took to streets demanding district status to Alot town. Currently, Alot comes under Ratlam district.

With state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announcing Nagda as a district, formalities to start the process of carving out the new district from Ujjain has intensified.

Similarly, protest to grant district status to town (non-inclusion of Alot tehsil under Nagda district) is also gaining momentum. Rurals, traders and public representatives led by Alot District Banao Samiti took out a march from Vithal Temple square to city council square and gave memorandum to SDM in support of their demands.

Committee member Kalu Singh Parihar also protested against inclusion of Alot-Tal in the new district. Demanding district status, he said that Alot has various public facilities, including eight-lane and four-lane roads, Navodaya-CM Rise School.

Modern railway station and new college building are also proposed at a cost of Rs 35 crore. District status should be given to make governance easier and administration accessible to people.

Traders’ Association of Tal and Khachrod have also extended support to the cause. With the formation of new district, youth of Alot region would also benefit as it would create jobs and business opportunities.

As per notification, Nagda district would be constituted by merging Nagda, Khacharod and Mahidpur tehsils of Ujjain district and Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.