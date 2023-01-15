Madhya Pradesh: Makar Sankranti celebrated at CISF in Narmada Nagar

Representative Image

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the advent of harvest, CISF unit, Narmada Nagar celebrated Makar Sankranti at NHDC power station on Sunday under the aegis of CISF Wives Welfare. On this occasion, the program witnessed participation of women and children of CISF personnel. NHDC wives welfare association president Malti Singh was present as chief guest of the event.

Various cultural events and competitions such as drawing competition, essay competitions were organised for children. Sunita Singh gave a rousing welcome to Wives’ Welfare Association president Malti Singh. Extending festive greetings to people, Malti Singh said that the festivals we celebrate are in sync with nature. She stressed on conserving nature and ecology.

Singh, in her address, praised the efforts of its members for organizing the event.

