Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Government Hospital and Jharda PHC all set to get 20 oxygen beds each

Mahidpur: Mahidpur Government Hospital and Jharda Primary Health Centre are all set to get 20 oxygen beds each.

A decision in this regard was taken during a joint meeting of officials, social workers, doctors and businessmen under the chairmanship of MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan held recently at district hall.

At these healthcare facilities, ten beds will get oxygen through cylinder lines while ten beds will get oxygen supply from new machines.

An eleven-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Saxena to make this arrangement.

The panel comprises MLA, SDO, DSP of Jharda-Mahidpur, head doctor, food grain traders Vardhman Gadia, Ajay Chopra, Ankur Bhatewara, Paras Lunavat, Ashish Chopra, and Atul Dhoka.

Social workers and traders have pledged to donate funds for this initiative.