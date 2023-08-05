 Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours

On the basis of complaint, a case was registered under section 379 of the IPC.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahidpur police have recovered a stolen Eeco vehicle worth Rs 6 Lakh from Dungriya village under Mahidpur tehsil within just 10 hours of the theft.

As per details, a vehicle belonging to Arif Khan (Mahidpur), parked near Transport Nagar, was stolen on August 1 night. On the next day, he was shocked to see that the vehicle was missing from the spot and immediately lodged a complaint with Mahidpur police station.

Read Also
Indore To Soon Become Tier-1 City With Help Of MP's New IT Policy, Says Science & Tech Principal...
article-image

On the basis of complaint, a case was registered under section 379 of the IPC. Acting quickly, a special police team led by SHO Rajveer Singh Gurjar was formed which scanned CCTV footage installed near the site.

In 24 hours, police sleuths received a tip-off and recovered the missing vehicle from the house belonging to Lal Singh Solanki in Dungaria village. The accused person is still absconding.

Police station in-charge Rajveer Singh Gurjar during press conference assured that arrest would be made at the earliest. Sub-inspector Vikas Singh Deora and team played a key role in solving the theft.

Read Also
Indore To Soon Become Tier-1 City With Help Of MP's New IT Policy, Says Science & Tech Principal...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: Red Hot Chillies Of Khargone To Get GI Tag In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Red Hot Chillies Of Khargone To Get GI Tag In Khargone

State Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah

State Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah

Madhya Pradesh: SP Inspects Jobat Police Station, Reviews Law And Order 

Madhya Pradesh: SP Inspects Jobat Police Station, Reviews Law And Order 

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls