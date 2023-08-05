Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahidpur police have recovered a stolen Eeco vehicle worth Rs 6 Lakh from Dungriya village under Mahidpur tehsil within just 10 hours of the theft.

As per details, a vehicle belonging to Arif Khan (Mahidpur), parked near Transport Nagar, was stolen on August 1 night. On the next day, he was shocked to see that the vehicle was missing from the spot and immediately lodged a complaint with Mahidpur police station.

On the basis of complaint, a case was registered under section 379 of the IPC. Acting quickly, a special police team led by SHO Rajveer Singh Gurjar was formed which scanned CCTV footage installed near the site.

In 24 hours, police sleuths received a tip-off and recovered the missing vehicle from the house belonging to Lal Singh Solanki in Dungaria village. The accused person is still absconding.

Police station in-charge Rajveer Singh Gurjar during press conference assured that arrest would be made at the earliest. Sub-inspector Vikas Singh Deora and team played a key role in solving the theft.

