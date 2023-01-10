Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwari women group organises annual fest in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Maheshwari Mahila Sangathan organised a two-day annual festival. On the occasion cultural programs including Rishto ki Meethi Nok Jhok, dance, antakshari competitions was held.
Paridhi Maheshwari bagged the first prize in the solo dance competition, while Manshi Biyani stood second. In women's group dance Meenu Dholi, Rakhi Naval, Rekha Laddha team got the first prize. Second prize went to Rakhi Malani, Sonam Chinchani, Archana Laddha's team.
Three teams won Antakshari competition. First place in Rishto Ki Meethi Nok Jhok competition went to Sadhna Maheshwari and Swati Sharda stood second. Jyoti Laddha was the chief guest and Kanta Sodani presiding over the program. Prema Naval welcome the guests and Anju Biyani conducted the programme.
