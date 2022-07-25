Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project dam becomes hunting ground for thieves

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project, once called the axis of development of Khargone district, today remains a happy hunting ground for local and thief gangs of Indore, Pithampur and neighboring states as the incidents of theft are on surge in the dam area.

There is no one to guard the pieces of equipment installed at the site. Neither the project management nor the administration seems to be paying attention to frequent thefts taking place in the project area spread over 550 acres. Locals and gangs from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh often make away with the wires made of precious metals.

Sources claimed that wires and other equipment worth lakhs are being stolen from the different locations of the project.

In a recent incident where the local media team tried to take stock of the situation, a boy was spotted cutting the wires from the machines.

Sources claimed that locals involved in scrap business are also involved in the thefts happening on the project premises and the recent arrest of many local businessmen as well as thieves from Indore, Pithampur and Mhow is enough to prove this.

Due to the patronage of the local leaders and police constables, the thieves have set different time slots to carry out the theft.

According to the information received from the sources, a scuffle also erupted with a constable posted at the police station over a dispute regarding the distribution of goods.

The police station in-charge Jagdish Goyal said that the project site is currently private property and the project administration took the initiative to register the action. Hence the police administration is unable to guard the premises full time.

When contacted, sub-divisional officer (police) Manohar Gawli said that the police are making every effort to stop theft. The complicity of police constables in thefts will be investigated. Strict actions will be taken against ones found guilty, said Manohar Gawli.