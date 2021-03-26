Madhya Pradesh: Mahendra Singh Sisodiya takes stock of the crop damage due to hailstorm, assures farmers of relief funds

Guna: State Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya toured more than 12 villages to take stock of the crop damage due to hailstorm on Thursday and assured that the affected farmers will get relief funds.

He said that all the farmers should get the crop insurance done without fail, so that in case of crop damage they can get the insurance amount. Minister Sisodiya said that as per the instructions of the state government the survey of the crops that have been damaged due to natural calamities have been done completely and all the affected farmers will get compensation.