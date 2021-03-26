Madhya Pradesh: Mahendra Singh Sisodiya takes stock of the crop damage due to hailstorm, assures farmers of relief funds

Guna: State Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya toured more than 12 villages to take stock of the crop damage due to hailstorm on Thursday and assured that the affected farmers will get relief funds.
He said that all the farmers should get the crop insurance done without fail, so that in case of crop damage they can get the insurance amount. Minister Sisodiya said that as per the instructions of the state government the survey of the crops that have been damaged due to natural calamities have been done completely and all the affected farmers will get compensation.
Minister Sisodiya remarked that the state government is with the farmers through thick and thin. He said this during the mass contact while inspecting the crop damage of the various villages. He took stock of the whet, mustard and coriander crops that got damaged due to hail.
Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav, Collector Kumar Purushottam and Gajendra Sikarwar were also present with Sisodiya. During the tour he listened to the problems of the villagers and also got them resolved on the spot.
Minister Sisodiya visited Kayapur, Sadarsagai, Sarai, Sader, Pareva, Panwadi Hat, Karonda, Nivoda, Prajakhedi, Samerabab, Dagrai, Hussainpur and Aron and did intensive mass communication in these villages.
