Madhya Pradesh: Maharishi Vidya Mandir Holds Investiture Ceremony In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The investiture ceremony of Maharishi Vidya Mandir's student council concluded on a high note, showcasing the spirit of leadership and responsibility among the young minds.

The event, which took place under the benevolent gaze of principal Renu Rai, witnessed a gathering of esteemed personalities and educators who graced the occasion.

Dignitaries from various educational institutions added an aura of grandeur to the event. Bhalchandra Bhate, the sports officer from Government College of Khargone, Maral Sarovar principal Rashmi Baweja from Vivekanand Vidya Vihar and Dr Nishant Dubey, renowned for contributions in the academic arena, adorned badges and scarves as they extended their warm wishes to the newly elected representatives.

The investiture ceremony held a special significance for the four houses of the school – Narayan, Vashishtha, Parashar and Vyas.

The newly elected student council members, including the head boy and head girl, were presented with badges and scarves by the distinguished guests.

The administration of the oath to the newly appointed council members was a solemn moment during the ceremony. The oath was administered by the school's sports teacher Praveen Wagh.

