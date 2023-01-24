Madhya Pradesh: Maharani Chimnabai school celebrates Parakram Diwas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to celebrate Parakram Diwas was organised in Maharani Chimnabai Government School in Dewas on Monday. Parakram Diwas is celebrated on the birth anniversary of great revolutionary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This programme was addressed by senior historian Dilip Singh Jadhav as chief guest.

Jadhav said that born to Prabhabati Bose and Janakinath Bose, Netaji considered Swami Vivekananda his spiritual guru. He formed Azad Hind Fauj to counter Britishers.

Bose also formed a woman's battalion named Rani Jhansi Regiment. Bose was the one who first referred to Mahatma Gandhi as the Father of the Nation. Principal Divya Nigam said that celebrating birth anniversaries of great men was the utmost need of the event. Neelam Pateria conducted the event and a vote of thanks was proposed by Manoj Bajaj.