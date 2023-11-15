 Madhya Pradesh: Maha Aarti Performed For Prabha’s Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Maha Aarti Performed For Prabha’s Victory

Madhya Pradesh: Maha Aarti Performed For Prabha’s Victory

Candidates in the fray are leaving no stone unturned to garner the support of voters by conducting public relations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With just a few hours left for the polls to begin, a maha aarti of Goddess Durga was performed at Navdurga Temple in Ward 6 for the victory of Congress candidate from Dhar assembly constituency Prabha Gautam.

Candidates in the fray are leaving no stone unturned to garner the support of voters by conducting public relations. Similarly, the campaigning of Prabha Gautam is in full swing as her supporters are paying obeisance and worshipping at various places.

The maha aarti was organised by Sant Raman Upadhyay for Gautam in Navdurga Temple in Pateliya Mohalla. On this occasion, Prabha Gautam appealed to the residents to vote on November 17 and ensured that social work would gain pace after the victory.

Before the maha aarti, Patelia family members welcomed Prabha Gautam by garlanding her and the party workers raised slogans. District panchayat members Shankar Chauhan, advocate Manohar Chavda, former Jetpura Sarpanch Munnalal Rana along with a large number of supporters were present.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Shivraj 'Best Actor', Narottam Mishra's Focus On 'Colour Of Clothes', Says...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: CBSE Fit India Week Between November 15 & December 15

Indore: CBSE Fit India Week Between November 15 & December 15

Indore: Mystery Shrouds Death Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Indore: Mystery Shrouds Death Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Indore: Polling Parties To Depart For Their Booths Today 

Indore: Polling Parties To Depart For Their Booths Today 

Indore: Sub-Inspector’s Son Hangs Self, Dies

Indore: Sub-Inspector’s Son Hangs Self, Dies

Indore: Gaiety, Fervour Mark Bhai Dooj 

Indore: Gaiety, Fervour Mark Bhai Dooj 