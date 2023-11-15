Madhya Pradesh: Maha Aarti Performed For Prabha’s Victory

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With just a few hours left for the polls to begin, a maha aarti of Goddess Durga was performed at Navdurga Temple in Ward 6 for the victory of Congress candidate from Dhar assembly constituency Prabha Gautam.

Candidates in the fray are leaving no stone unturned to garner the support of voters by conducting public relations. Similarly, the campaigning of Prabha Gautam is in full swing as her supporters are paying obeisance and worshipping at various places.

The maha aarti was organised by Sant Raman Upadhyay for Gautam in Navdurga Temple in Pateliya Mohalla. On this occasion, Prabha Gautam appealed to the residents to vote on November 17 and ensured that social work would gain pace after the victory.

Before the maha aarti, Patelia family members welcomed Prabha Gautam by garlanding her and the party workers raised slogans. District panchayat members Shankar Chauhan, advocate Manohar Chavda, former Jetpura Sarpanch Munnalal Rana along with a large number of supporters were present.