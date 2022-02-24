Madhya Pradesh: Magnitude 3.5 quake jolts Sendhwa, no loss of life or property reported

Sendhwa/Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, according to information from the National Center for Seismology website, hit Sendhwa and adjoining areas of the Nemar region early on Thursday morning.

It led to panic in Sendhwa town of Barwani district as the tremors were felt in at least three residential localities.

Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma confirmed that no loss of life or property was reported.

"The epicentre of the earthquake is believed to be at Bijgarhi in Khargone district, about 40 km from Sendhwa," said Sendhwa tehsildar Manish Pandey.

Citizens felt the tremors of the earthquake in different areas including Motibagh, Ramkatora, Mahaveer Colony at 4.53 am in Sendhwa town, about 65 kilometres from Barwani district headquarters. After this, they rushed outside their houses in panic.

Household goods fell from cupboards and kitchen utensils got scattered n the ground as people woke from sleep and rushed outdoors.

Motibagh area's Matloob Khan said due to a local event of 'Kunde ki Niyaz', Muslim women were cooking dishes throughout the night, so many people experienced it first hand.

Barwani district is an earthquake-prone area and it falls in zone 3 of Narmada Supta fault. In the last 20 years, several mild earthquakes have been reported.

Khargone-Barwani region falls under Zone I and Zone II

The centre of the earthquake was about 125 kilometres South-South West from Indore i.e. in the Khargone-Barwani border region. The magnitude of the earthquake was low due to which it couldnít be felt in Indore while light tremors were felt in areas nearby to the centre of the quake,î senior scientist of Indian Meteorological Department, Bhopal Dr Ved Prakash Singh told Free Press.

The Khargone-Barwani region falls under Zone I and Zone II of the seismic zones across the country where events of light to moderate quakes take place, Dr Singh said.

Third quake in 2 months

Itís the third event of light to moderate quakes hitting the region in the last two months, as earlier, such quakes had struck Dewas and Khargone-Alirajpur border, a few days ago.

ìThe region near Narmada River falls under the seismic zone I and II (Zone II-III as per new zone division) which experiences quakes of low magnitude and many times it isn't even felt by the people. This time, it was felt only because the depth of the centre was only five kilometres which generally remains over 10 kilometres,î Dr Singh added.

'Chances of more such quakes in the coming days'

Dr Singh says that there are chances that more such low magnitude quakes will hit the area in the coming days but said that it should not be a cause of worry as most of them will not be felt. The number of such events would increase with the onset of the monsoon as the water goes into the ground and seismic activities take place.

Seismograph at SGSITS records vibration at 6.10 am

The seismograph installed at Indore-based Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) also recorded vibrational observation for 11 minutes on Thursday morning. According to assistant professor Vivek Tiwari, We received vibrational observations on the seismograph from 6.10 am to 6.21 am. The vibration pattern suggested that an earthquake occurred in some nearby place and the magnitude of the same would be about 3 to 4 on the Richter scale.

