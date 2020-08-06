Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh condemns Punjab's opposition to GI tag for basmati rice to the state

Earlier, amid MP's push for getting GI tag for basmati, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had written to the Center seeking the Prime Minister's intervention and not allowing this in the larger interest of all the other states which are already basmati GI tagged.

Singh had claimed that giving GI tag to MP would lead to dilution, which might give an advantage to Pakistan in the international market.

"Govt of Madhya Pradesh strongly condemns the letter written by the Punjab Chief Minister to PMO India regarding allotment of GI tagging of basmati rice to 13 districts of the state," a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Madhya Pradesh read.

"Madhya Pradesh has a written recorded history since 1908 of Basmati production in 13 districts. Records of supplying seeds to farmers in Madhya Pradesh in the year 1944 is recorded in the records of Scindia state," it added in subsequent tweets.