Madhya Pradesh: Madhuri Ben Does Not Get Relief Even From HC

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhuri Ben (63), of Jagrut Adivasi Dalit Sangathan has been externed by the court of district magistrate (DM) for one year. Three-days ago, Madhuri Ben, a native of Barwani district and currently residing in Chenpura village of Nepanagar tehsil of Burhanpur district filed a petition in the High Court against the ongoing case in the district magistrate’s court. After hearing the matter, the High Court dismissed the petition on Thursday.

After this, on Friday, district magistrate Bhavya Mittal issued an externship order against Madhuri Ben. She has been active in the district with the organisation for the last three years. She was accused of encroachment many times and many cases were also registered against her.

Notably, on May 15 on the basis of the report presented by the Forest Officer, the case was presented in the court of the district magistrate. During the last two months, 12 trials have been done and evidence examination lasted for 21 hours, including cross-examination of Madhuri Ben for six hours. There were 6 official evidences including SDO forest and Nepanagar police station in-charge and 6 non-official evidences including farmers and labourers were testified in the case.