Madhya Pradesh: Machineraj 'unearths' the dark underbelly of MGNREGA, Covid-stung labourers get a raw deal at many places

It's Mean Machine versus the Man.

Sadly, at this time of crisis, heavy-duty machines have been pressed into service to conduct MGNREGA works while labourers in many parts of the state are living in sheer poverty. It's high time, the authorities wake up to this crisis before it's too late.

Also to make things worse for the 13.74 lakh migrant workers who have returned home, local labourers are opposing their entry to workplaces fearing a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

In Mandleshwar village of Khargone district, it appears that the rural job scheme is being implemented only on paper.

Contractors, government officials and gram sabha heavyweights cream away the funds by engaging heavy machines for the work while labourers grope in the dark for a glimmer of hope.

One of such incident was reported at Najarpur village under Thangaon gram panchayat situated near Mandleshwar town where instead of engaging labourers in deepening the lake, the contractor has engaged poclain machines and more than a dozen dumpers and tractor trolleys.

A job cardholder under MGNREGA, Dinesh Parmer's hopes of getting job were dashed when he went to the site. He was greeted by the clamour and din of heavy machinery digging out soil from the site.

Parmar is not alone, he shares the fate of hundreds of card holders from different villages under the gram panchayat who are jobless.

Asked to show the panchayat permission for digging, a contractor initially answered in affirmative but failed to furnish documents.

Also when asked to explain about the advent of heavy machines, Thangaon gram panchayat secretary Trilok Patidar looked clueless and said the panchayat had not given any permission. Patidar said that he will visit the site and inform the Patwari.

Sarpanch representative Surendra Solanki also corroborated that excavation work was being carried out. Solanki said five days back, he came to know about the incident and he visited the site and stopped work. He also assured that if work restarted, he will look into the matter again.

Sub-divisional officer (revenue) Anand Rajawat said he will direct the panchayat inspector to look into the matter. Rajawat said the authorities will prepare a panchnama. On the engagement of heavy machinery, Rajawat admitted violation of norms.

Over 72,000 labourers employed under MNREGA in Khandwa

Under MGNREGA, several labourers have been engaged in these tough times. Works related to water conservation, including construction of percolation tanks, check dams, stop dams and extension of sewages are being carried out in 422 gram panchayats of the district. This has helped employ 72,494 labourers. About 600 ponds have been constructed till now. Zila panchayat CEO Roshan Kumar Singh said Rs 19.32 crore has been deposited from April 1 to the accounts of workers. All labourers are maintaining social distancing while working. The AYUSH department is also providing immunity boosters to them.

MLA Baghel visits MGNREGA site in Kukshi

Kukshi: MLA Surendra Singh Baghel visited Gajgota and Padiyal gram panchayats recently to inspect the construction work under MNREGA. He accused the state government of exploiting the labourers. According to Baghel, labourers are working in Padiyal for the last few weeks under the scheme, but haven’t received remuneration. He even said it will bea huge failure if the labourers are not paid.

Machines in the mud

Thandla: Labourers belonging to Jhabua, who worked in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states have returned and are now unemployed. As the state has started giving out work under MNREGA, most labourers have received assignment but are being used as a pawn in the hands of public representatives and contractors. Some constructions sites have gone to extent of becoming 'automated', instead of using the workforce. When informed of the situation, Thandla janpad CEO RC Halu instructed the concerned authorities to seize the machines. However, according to the janpad SDO Amlawar, they have not even started with the labour yet. He said sub-engineer Manoj Rai had to be blamed for mismanagement. The labourers have appealed that a team must be constituted to ensure unbiased monitoring and proceedings.

Nothing Alot-ed to villagers

Alot village of Ratlam district has literally failed to "ALLOT" employment to hundreds of labourers.

Virendra Patel, who had registered himself as an MGNREGA worker but has not received any work. “I am ready to do any work. I need work. My kids need food,” says Virendra, who was shifted from Surat to Jiwangarh village under Maukhedi gram panchayat after losing job there amid ongoing pandemic and lockdown.

“There is no work and no money. My wife and kids are dying of starvation. It's a struggle for existence. It's a fight to the end,” he says, adding that they hardly get anything from the government at the fair price shop.

Virendra's not an isolated case in the area, but hundreds of migrant workers who shifted to Alot and its adjoining places are facing the same fate.

Adding more woe to their agony, contractors here in the area are engaging heavy machines in the projects going on under MGNREGA and the officials those who are responsible for proper implementation of scheme turn a blind eye on what’s going on.

Nearly 1,800 projects are going on under 90 gram panchayats in the area.

Speaking on the irregularites in MGNREGA, Maukhedi gram panchayat secretary Jagdish Sharma said he did not permit anyone. No payment will be done, he assured. On the other hand, sarpanch Shambhunath said he will engage labourers.

Meanwhile, the war between man and machine continues and it is to be seen if the labourers win or lose around round in these tough times.