Madhya Pradesh: Low wage workers face financial distress: Salaries pending for 5 months

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Due to non-receipt of salary for the last five months the low wage workers in Bagh development block are reeling under financial distress.

Low Wage Workers Union tehsil president Hiralal Upadhyay and block president Kamlakar Rao said, “Salaries of low wage workers are pending for over five months, the inflation is adding salt to our injuries- we are at our wits ends as to how to take care of our families.

“We are into sixth month, without salary. We are front line worker and we do not even have any other side business through which we can support the daily expenses of our homes,” he added.

They added that Rakhi festival too was marred due to the financial mar crisis. If this continues the forthcoming festivals too will be affected, they added.

The employees discussed the salary related issue with the block education officer, Veerbhan Singh Mandloi, on Saturday. He assured the employees that the funds have not been received and if the funds are released in two to three days, they will get their salaries by Monday or Tuesday.

Treasurer Sanjay Nirmal. Lalit Vyas. Sitaram Randa, Jagan Singh Anare and other employees were present.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Mediation awareness camp organised

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 01:38 AM IST