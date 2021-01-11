Madhya Pradesh: Low visibility at Indore airport delays three flights, land late by an hour or so

Indore: Owing to the low visibility on Monday morning at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport, three incoming flights were held back at their source destination for some time, said city airport director Aryama Sanyal. The flights affected were AirAsia flight (Delhi-Indore) was held back for 42 minutes. It landed 8.55 am.
IndiGo flight (Delhi-Indore) was held back for 45 minutes, and landed at 9 am. Air India flight (Mumbai-Indore) reached here 55 minutes late and reached here at 9.09 am. Rest all flight operations were normal as visibility improved later.
