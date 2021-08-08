Madhya Pradesh: Lord Mahakal wears made in Indore saafa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The colourful and attractive turban or saafa as it is called locally, that adornes Lord Mahakal in Ujjain is designed and made in a shop in Indore.

Shantu Palrecha said that for the last 20 years they have been designing the saafas for Mahakal temple on the order of the devotees.

He added that the cost of the saafas is Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. They decorate the saafa with special gems and laces and other attractive trappings.

They receive hundreds of orders every month, but they have some permanent clients who give repeat orders to make saafa for Lord Mahakal and also for some of the other nearby temples of Ujjain that are also famous in their own rights.

They also make Marwadi saafa, Punjabi saafa, Holkar era’s saafa and other types of saafa on demand from the customers.

6ft saafa

Palrecha said that they also made saafa for offering at Bheru Baba’s temple at Bheru Ghat. The cost of the saffa is around Rs 25,000 and it is six feet long.