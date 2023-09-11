 Madhya Pradesh: Lord Dharnath Chabina Tableau Taken Out In Dhar To Mark Sawan’s Last Monday
The event witnessed participation of prominent figures, including MLA Neena Vikram Verma, former Union minister Vikram Verma.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Dharnath Chabina (tableau) was taken out in Dhar on the last Monday of holy Sawan month to the cherished tradition dating back to the Bhoj era. The event witnessed participation of prominent figures, including MLA Neena Vikram Verma, former Union minister Vikram Verma, collector Priyanka Mishra and SP Manoj Kumar Singh, who offered prayers and accorded a guard of honour to Lord Dharnath. Devotees thronged the city's main roads, warmly welcoming the holy tableau with aarti. The age-old tradition of parading Lord Dharnath Chabina has been faithfully observed for a century.

As Chabina made its way through the city, citizens, including members of the Dharma Raksha Mandal, symbolically swept its path with brooms, signifying the community's reverence. The procession included approximately 10-15 tableaus followed by an equal number of Akharas. The grand procession continued through the main streets of Sabina Nagar, culminating at the Dharnath temple, where the festivities concluded with aarti. The city police and administration meticulously organised the event, ensuring security and smooth flow of the procession.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Colourful ‘Shiv-Sawari’ Mesmerises Devotees In Badnawar
