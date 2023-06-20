Madhya Pradesh: Looteri Dulhan, Two Others Held

Representative image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 'Looteri Dulhan' and her two companions, who duped the groom before the marriage on the pretext of buying jewellery, were arrested by Mengaon police from Ajavad village. Accused Mamta, Lankesh and Suresh were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday.

While the police secured a day-remand of the bride, the other two accused on two-day remand.

Probationary officer, Anand Kaladgi said that 'Looteri Dulhan' and her companions duped a man on the pretext of marriage and decamped with Rs 1 lakh taken for purchasing jewellery before court marriage on June 12.

As per details, the wedding of Rameshwar Wankhede, of Dhol village that falls under Dhamnod police station, was fixed with Mamta Waskale of Sanghvi village.

Before the completion of the documentation work for the wedding, the bride and her brother fled with the money. The groom was shocked to find the bride and acquaintances had fled.

The matter came to light after the victim filed a complaint against them. The police suspected that these three were connected to a network of 'Looteri Dulhan'.