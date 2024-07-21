Madhya Pradesh: 'Looteri Dulhan' Gang Busted, Husband-Wife Duo Arrested

Police with accused husband-wife duo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Khargone police, on Saturday, arrested a husband and wife duo for running a gang of con artists who posed as a 'Looteri Dulhan' to extort money from fake marriages.

The accused, Nikhil Sawle and his wife Deepika, were caught red-handed after a thorough investigation.

The incident came to light when police received a missing report from Deepikaís mother, Mamtabai on July 15.

The police discovered that Nikhil Sawle, Deepika's husband, was involved in the conspiracy. During the interrogation, Nikhil confessed that, with Deepikaís consent, he had orchestrated a fraudulent marriage between his wife and a man named Deepak from Rajasthan and extorted Rs 2 lakh from him.

The modus operandi of the gang was to pose as a†'Looteri Dulhan', where Deepika would marry a man and then return to her husband after a few days, citing a false reason such as her brother meeting with an accident.

The police registered a case against the accused and are searching for the remaining members of the gang.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had committed two similar crimes in the past. The police are taking the accused on remand to conduct a detailed investigation and uncover the extent of their criminal activities.

The Khargone police commended the efforts of the investigation team, led by inspector BL Mandloi, for cracking the case and bringing the accused to justice. SP Dharmaraj Meena has also praised the team for their tireless efforts in solving the case.

The police are now investigating the extent of the gang's activities and are working to identify other victims who may have fallen prey to their deceitful tactics.