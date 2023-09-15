Madhya Pradesh: Long Wait For Compensation Drives Khaarak Dam Oustee To Suicide In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Long Wait For Compensation Drives Khaarak Dam Oustee To Suicide | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing Khaarak dam oustees’ protest demanding compensation, one of the protester allegedly ended his life by jumping into the dam backwaters at Bhagwanpura block in Khargone district.

Earlier, a large number of dam oustees, under the banner of Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan went to district collector’s office demanding compensation for their loss caused by the dam.

They alleged that owing to financial burden affected farmer Bhima Anya of Kanyapani village killed himself allegedly by jumping into backwaters.

Bhima’s sons Peram Singh and Rem Singh also participated in the protest at district headquarters. They said that 13 acres of ancestral land was acquired for the construction of the dam. However, the family had received only partial compensation so far. Bhima had bought 5 acres from the partial compensation. The protesters demanded that compensation be paid as per the Supreme Court order.

Meanwhile, the protest continued for the third day on Friday amid rain. Women protesters were seen reciting tribal songs to boost morale, while men cooked food.

Shivram Kanase and Baliram Solanki of Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Organization said that for the last seven years, dam oustees had been demanding compensation and rehabilitation. Many families were falling prey to debt trap and financial instability.

