Madhya Pradesh: Long-distance train to run between Okha, Naharlagun

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A long-distance train has been announced between Okha (Gujarat) and Naharlagun (Arunachal Pradesh) to clear extra rush during Holi festival. The special train will pass through Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and Maksi railway stations of Ratlam rail division. According to railway information, train no 09525 from Okha to Naharlagun will run on March 7 and train no 09526 from Naharlagun to Okha will run on March 11.

Stoppages of the special train will be at Dwarka,Khambalia,Jamnagar,Hapa,Rajkot,Bakaner,SurendraNagar,Ahmedabad,Nadiad,Anand,Chhayapuri,Godhra,Ratlam,Nagda,Ujjain,Maksi,Shajapur,Biaora(Rajgarh),Ruthiai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Itawa, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Banaras, Varanasi, Gajipur City, Ballia, Chhapra, Hajipur, Shahpur, Patori, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagadia, Nogachiya, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Rangia, Udalgiri, New Misamari, Rangapada North and Harmati railway stations. Composition of the special train will contain second AC, five third AC, 12 sleeper and four general coaches.