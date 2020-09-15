Madhya Pradesh: Logistic cluster, export hub and processing units will be set up on Mumbai-Delhi express way, says Minister Omprakash Sakhelcha

Ratlam: Logistic cluster, export hub and processing units will be set up on the Mumbai-Delhi express way. Incentive amount which has become due will be released to SME and others by December first week.

This was stated by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Science and Technology Minister Omprakash Sakhelcha while speaking in the meeting held with local Industries Association office bearers on Sunday here. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana were also present.

He said that at least 80 per cent of the incentive amount due will be released by first week of December 2020. Sakhlecha said that state government has decided to allot undeveloped land for the industrial use. If industries associations come forward for taking responsibility of maintenance of the developed industrial areas then state government will allow it.