Madhya Pradesh: Logistic cluster, export hub and processing units will be set up on Mumbai-Delhi express way, says Minister Omprakash Sakhelcha

Ratlam: Logistic cluster, export hub and processing units will be set up on the Mumbai-Delhi express way. Incentive amount which has become due will be released to SME and others by December first week.
This was stated by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Science and Technology Minister Omprakash Sakhelcha while speaking in the meeting held with local Industries Association office bearers on Sunday here. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana were also present.
He said that at least 80 per cent of the incentive amount due will be released by first week of December 2020. Sakhlecha said that state government has decided to allot undeveloped land for the industrial use. If industries associations come forward for taking responsibility of maintenance of the developed industrial areas then state government will allow it.
Kashyap suggested that for setting up food processing units in newly developed Karmadi industrial area, big names like Bikaji, Halidram and other in the sector may be invited. Makwana also gave his suggestions. Office bearers of the Industries Association and Malwa Chamber of Commerce also gave their suggestions.
Sakhlecha also visited Karmadi Namkeen Cluster. Speaking to the entrepreneurs there he said that during corona period, importance of micro and small, medium units has increased as these units were generating high employment.
He said that on the basis of feedback a new policy for the micro, small and Medium units will be introduced in the state. He said that Karmadi cluster will be developed as ideal cluster in the state. Kashyap, MPAKVN executive director H R Mujalda were present.