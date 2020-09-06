Madhya Pradesh: Locksmiths make off with booty of Rs 4 Lakh in Thandla

Thandla: Panic prevailed among the dwellers of Muslim Galli of Ward No 5 here in Thandla after two unidentified thieves took away gold and silver jewellery and Rs 15,000 cash kept in a safe at Mushtaq Ali Khan’s residence. Total value of booty is worth Rs 400,000.

The incident took place on a broad day light on Sunday at around 11 am, when Mushtaq Ali Khan who lost a key of safe called two locksmiths at his place.

Khan alleged that after opening the safe the duo robbed him and fled from the spot.

After incident Mushtaq Ali Khan and his son Jamil Khan lodged a complaint Thandla police.

Cops have gathered CCTV footage from the area and has questioned some suspects.

When contacted Thandla police station in charge (DSP) Vivek Sharma said that the alleged accused duo will be behind the bars soon.