Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown in Kukshi from Saturday at 8 pm to 6 am on Monday

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of traders was conducted by tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar under the guidance of SDM Vivek Kumar in the conference hall of SDM office here on Thursday. A decision was taken to impose lockdown from Saturday from 8 pm to 6 pm on Monday.

Medical stores, petrol pumps have been exempted as essential services for the lockdown. In restaurants, parcel service is allowed. Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar said administration is working to prevent spread of Covid-19.

He asked traders to follow instructions of state government for prevention of corona infection and said residents should not move out without masks. Kukshi police station incharge Kamal Gehlod and BMO Dr Abhishek Rawat were present on the occasion.