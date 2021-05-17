Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown extended till May 31 in Neemuch, RT PCR test report must for people coming from Rajasthan

Neemuch: District Collector Mayank Agrawal extended lockdown till May 31 under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. As per orders, all establishments in town except medical industries would remain closed.

All permissions given earlier have been cancelled. The District Collector also gave directions to seal Rajasthan border with immediate effect. Outsiders from Rajasthan would be allowed to enter the town only after providing corona negative report through RT PCR test undertaken 72 hours before arrival

Earlier, people were allowed to enter the state from Rajasthan in personal vehicles. Rajasthan borders Neemuch from all three sides and due to the rising corona positive cases the administration has decided to restrict entry of outsiders.