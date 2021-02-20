Madhya Pradesh: Locals of Mandsaur report of fake application asking removal of their names from the voter list, submit memo; seek CM's help

Mandsaur: Scores of locals from Ward No 35 here in Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh submitted an application to the sub-divisional magistrate Bihari Singh and demanded action against those who submitted an application bearing their fake signatures to remove their names from the voters list.

Led by former corporate Vikram Bharva informed that they submitted a memorandum addressing the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking his intervention in the matter.

Locals claimed that a fake application has been given at the office of the registration officer at Mandsaur municipality asking to remove their name from the voter list. Locals claimed that they are residing here at Ward No 35 by birth and our ancestors also resided in the same place for decades.

SDM Singh who received the memorandum admitted that it’s a serious offense and the administration will take serious action in the matter and will punish the guilty.

The ward residents said that it is their right to vote and the removal of their names from the voter list will deprive them to vote during the upcoming local body elections. They added that it’s a conspiracy to keep them away from voting.