Madhya Pradesh: Loans for Indore Municipal Corporation cleanliness workers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under Safai Suraksha Challenge, 19 cleanliness workers were provided with the cheque of loan amount lend to them under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana – “Swachhta se Sampannta Ki Aur” of National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation.

The cheques were distributed to the workers by MP Shankar Lalwani and IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal.

IMC officials said that with this loan amount the cleanliness workers will buy desilting machines and other devices which are used in cleaning clogged drainage lines.

The programme, “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav – Swachhata Se Sampannta” was broadcast live from New Delhi in which the 19 workers got the loan, while loans of another 114 workers is still under process.

IMC's officials said that almost 100 per cent of workers have got the training of using the machines and other devices. They were also trained about the safety measures necessary while doing the work of manhole.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:58 AM IST