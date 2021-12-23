Indore: Liquor contractor staffer killed as rifle goes off while taking photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a liquor contractor died after a rifle went off while taking a photo in the Pardeshipura area on Wednesday. It is said that another employee was carrying the rifle and the deceased was capturing his photo using a mobile phone when he accidently pressed the rifle’s trigger. The police are investigating the case to establish the exact reason behind the incident.

According to Pardeshipura police station-in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi, the deceased has been identified as Sushil Yadav, 24, a resident of Shivharipur in Uttar Pradesh. He was employed at the office of liquor contractor Nagendra Singh in the Chhoti Khajrani area. Sushil and his colleague, Bablu, were employed at the same office, while Manish Achalkar, who was carrying the rifle, is the employee of liquor contractor Virendra Singh in the same area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Manish was cleaning the office, while Sushil and Bablu were capturing each other’s photos there around 10 am. The liquor contractor keeps his loaded rifle in the office. Seeing others capturing photos, Manish took the rifle kept in the office and told Sushil to take his photo with the rifle. Sushil was shooting his photo on his mobile when the rifle accidentally went off in Manish’s hand and the bullet hit Sushil’s chest, injuring him critically.

After the incident, Manish and Bablu informed the liquor contractor and others about the incident. Sushil was taken to hospital, but he could not be saved. TI Dwivedi said Sushil and Bablu used to sleep in the office of Virendra Singh. The police are taking down the statement of Bablu and other people present at the spot during the incident. The rifle was seized and the CCTVs of the area are being examined by the police.

Sushil hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was employed for one and a half years at the office. The police informed his family members about the incident.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:38 AM IST