 Madhya Pradesh: Lions Convent School Holds Annual Investiture Ceremony
Madhya Pradesh: Lions Convent School Holds Annual Investiture Ceremony

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:19 AM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The investiture ceremony, marking formation of new 'Student Council' for academic session 2023-24, was held at Lions Convent Higher Secondary School, Sendhwa.

District education officer Mahesh Nihale motivated the students to perform their duties with dedication. Principal Prashanth Nair administered oath to newly-elected members, who swore to serve with utmost sincerity and to the best of their abilities. Vaidik Srivastava was sworn in as head boy, Ashta Sharma as head girl, Himesh Jadhav as deputy head boy, Yashasvi Rathore as deputy head girl, Samuddin Shaikh as sports head and Drishti Patel as Girls sports head.

Lions Club President ShyamTayal, secretary Shyam Sundar Tayal and Nilesh Mangal also extended best wishes to newly elected student council.

