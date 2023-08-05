Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club Organises 2-Day Free Eye Camp To Tackle Eye Flu In Jaora

FPJ

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): To tackle surge in eye flu cases, Lions Club of Jaora organised two-day free eye-check camp. The camp, held at local venue, aimed to provide preventive and curative care to the affected individuals and raise awareness about the importance of timely intervention. Club president Ajay Saklecha renewed his commitment to community's well-being and highlighted the urgency of addressing the rising number of eye flu cases in the area. The camp offered much-needed relief to those afflicted by the condition and ensured that quality healthcare reached the vulnerable sections of society.

Over the course of two days, 355 patients received medical attention and examinations, underscoring camp's significance in catering to the immediate healthcare needs of the community. Alongside the check-ups, free medicines were distributed to patients, easing the burden of medical expenses for those seeking treatment.

Dr NK Verma actively participated in the camp and emphasised on the importance of taking precautions and seeking prompt medical assistance to combat eye flu effectively. Considering the persistent rise in eye flu cases, Lions Club of Jaora took the decision to conduct another free camp on Saturday from 2 to 4 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)