Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club Holds Doctors Day Programme

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A Doctors Day programme was organised in a local hospital by Lions Club Anand of Khandwa to felicitate several renowned doctors of the city. A tribute ceremony was also organised for the doctor who passed away while serving patients during the time of Covid-19.

Around 16 doctors were honoured for their excellent work in the field of medicine. Club President Pawan Dixit said it is important to maintain a healthy body and doctors helped in it. Ranveer Singh Chawla congratulated the doctors present in the programme and wished for their bright future.

Senior doctor Satish Aggarwal congratulated while appreciating the programme organised by Lions Club. Dr Satish Aggarwal, Sachin Patil, Shyam Gupta, Rohit Chaurey, Jitesh Shukla, Narendra Patel, Rooplata Patel and others were honoured at the function. The programme was conducted by Shivshankar Gurjar and a vote of thanks was proposed by Sanjay Gangarade.