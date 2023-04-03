Madhya Pradesh: Light rain likely at many places in state

Vibhav Birwatkar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light rain is likely to occur at many places in the state in next 24 hours. Districts like Vidisha, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind and Morena are likely to receive light rain with lightning. Rewa division received rain in the last 24 hours. Rewa received traces while Chitarangi recorded 1.4mm rainfall.

Two successive western disturbances are expected to approach western Himalayas during next three to four days, according to meteorological department officials.

There may be light to moderate rain and thundershower over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and over Ladakh till April 5. Upper reaches of these states of may witness light snowfall during this period.

Weather will remain dry for at least next 4 to 5 days. A fresh western disturbance will approach western Himalayas on April 10.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.8 degrees its minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.2 degrees.

Indore recorded day temperature of 34.3 degree Celsius after rise of 1.8 degrees while its minimum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 2 degrees.

According to meteorological department, western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir has become less marked. A cyclonic circulation is over north-east Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Haryana. Another cyclonic circulation is over west Rajasthan and adjoining area. A cyclonic circulation is over south-east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.