Madhya Pradesh: Let down by government, passersby help kin as hearse develops snag

Kukshi: Bus stand locality in Kukshi village of Dhar district witnessed some heartwarming scene after passersby and onlookers pitched in to help the kin of the deceased who were moving with the hearse ferrying bodies of two minors who died in an accident on Thrusday.
At around 9.30 am the only hearse of health department in the tehsil was ferrying bodies of two minors from Kukshi Civil Hospital to their native Badgaon village, about 60 kilometres from Kukshi tehsil headquarters. The duo died in a road accident on Wednesday evening.
After conducting a post-mortem, doctors at Kukshi Civil Hospital handed over bodies to the family members, who sought the health department's help to take the body to their native Badgaon village.
Department provided them a hearse anticipating that it could be a small help for bereaved families who has lost two of their sons in a road accident.
However after moving 200 metres from civil hospital to bus stand, the vehicle got broke down following a technical snag. The attempts made by the driver and helper to start the went in vain.
Following this, family members of the deceased started pushing the vehicle hoping that it might work. But soon a group of people comprising onlookers and passersby stop them and instead pushed the vehicle. Their help in good faith proved fruitful- the vehicle started and the kin left for their home with the bodies of their loved ones.
Bucks for snag
Kukshi had a civil hospital with having a total capacity of 120 beds. This is the second biggest government hospital in Dhar district after Bhoj Government Hospital in Dhar district headquarters.
As the only hearse at the hospital is unfit to ferry body the bereaved families are forced to hire ambulances to ferry bodies of the deceased to their native place or crematoriums. Many times health department also received complaints of ambulance drivers charging exorbitant sums to ferry bodies. The hearse services will be provided round the clock.
Patients' woes
In the past, the department has faced criticism for patients not getting ambulances on time as well. In many cases, patients died due to the non-availability of ambulances. When contacted a block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat admitted that the vehicle was in a bad condition in the past and only a few days back repair work has been done. Dr Rawat added that the vehicle is old and that's why it got stuck mid-way and we regret that as well.
Public representatives speak
When the matter was discussed with Kukshi MLA Surendra Singh Baghel, said that this is a very severe anomaly and Kukshi's hospital is the second largest in Dhar, in such a situation, I demand from the administration and the administration to arrange a new hearse for Kukshi Civil Hospital soon.
