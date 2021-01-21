Madhya Pradesh: Let down by government, passersby help kin as hearse develops snag

Kukshi: Bus stand locality in Kukshi village of Dhar district witnessed some heartwarming scene after passersby and onlookers pitched in to help the kin of the deceased who were moving with the hearse ferrying bodies of two minors who died in an accident on Thrusday.

At around 9.30 am the only hearse of health department in the tehsil was ferrying bodies of two minors from Kukshi Civil Hospital to their native Badgaon village, about 60 kilometres from Kukshi tehsil headquarters. The duo died in a road accident on Wednesday evening.

After conducting a post-mortem, doctors at Kukshi Civil Hospital handed over bodies to the family members, who sought the health department's help to take the body to their native Badgaon village.