Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Sighted At Auto Testing Track

FP Photo

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was sighted late Monday night in the auto testing track under Sagour police station of Pithampur Industrial City. The movement of the leopard was captured on CCTV. Immediately after this, forest department officials were informed.

Forest officer Ashwini Trivedi said that after the movement of leopard was seen on CCTV, a team from the department was engaged in search for the leopard. The movements of the animal are being continuously monitored from every CCTV installed in the testing track.

Saugor police said that a force has been deployed in the residential area due to the movement of the leopard. Mhow divisional forest officer Kailash Joshi said that the leopard killed three cattle in the last three days.

