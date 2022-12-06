Madhya Pradesh: Leopard on the prowl in Mhow army area for last 3 days

Representative Image | Video Screengrab

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Leopard movement has been reported in Mhow army area for the last three days. The video of the movement of the leopard was released two days back. Forest department team found pugmarks of an adult leopard outside army area on Sunday night. The team reached the Army War College campus on Monday afternoon and set up a trap to nab the leopard.

According to the information, leopards were seen by army officers late on Sunday night. Later, a team reached the spot and searched for the big cat but in vain. Later on Monday afternoon, rescue team of forest department from Ralamandal reached the area near Army War College and conducted a search. Later, three cameras were installed at three possible places. A cage has been set up at one place. Along with this, an announcement asking people to stay alert has been issued by the department in Kodariya and surrounding areas.

Read Also News Diary Mhow: Jayawardhan Singh Pawar of Mhow selected in Nagpur AIIMS