Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Two Goats, Panic Grips Dhakanbari In Rajgarh

FP Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Dhakanbari village under Ringnod gram panchayat are living under constant fear after leopard has killed two goats, restricting public mobility during early and late hours in the village.

On Tuesday, a leopard was sighted in the forest region nearer the village. Late in evening, the villagers saw the leopard attacking two goats; they raised a noise and tried to drive away the leopard. By then, two goats were killed. They also alerted a team of forest officials about the incident.

Panic gripped in the area and villagers were seen with lathis as leopards pose a fatal challenge for their pets as well. Villagers recovered the carcasses of goats in the morning with injury marks on the bodies. Following this incident, the department officials urged villagers to avoid venturing out after dark and report to forest officials whenever anyone spots a big cat.

Dhakanbari villagers say that the presence of wild animals in the village isn’t new thing. Earlier too, big cat entered village and attacked cattle in nearby forest region. “Forest department should launch an operation to ensure wild animals do not harm humans now,” they demanded.

Notably, big cat’s movement was also noticed in the forest areas of Chobara and Kalamora villages and even attacked domestic animals there.