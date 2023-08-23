 Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Two Goats, Panic Grips Dhakanbari In Rajgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Two Goats, Panic Grips Dhakanbari In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Two Goats, Panic Grips Dhakanbari In Rajgarh

Panic gripped in the area and villagers were seen with lathis as leopards pose a fatal challenge for their pets as well.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Dhakanbari village under Ringnod gram panchayat are living under constant fear after leopard has killed two goats, restricting public mobility during early and late hours in the village.

On Tuesday, a leopard was sighted in the forest region nearer the village. Late in evening, the villagers saw the leopard attacking two goats; they raised a noise and tried to drive away the leopard. By then, two goats were killed. They also alerted a team of forest officials about the incident.

Panic gripped in the area and villagers were seen with lathis as leopards pose a fatal challenge for their pets as well. Villagers recovered the carcasses of goats in the morning with injury marks on the bodies. Following this incident, the department officials urged villagers to avoid venturing out after dark and report to forest officials whenever anyone spots a big cat.

Dhakanbari villagers say that the presence of wild animals in the village isn’t new thing. Earlier too, big cat entered village and attacked cattle in nearby forest region. “Forest department should launch an operation to ensure wild animals do not harm humans now,” they demanded.

Notably, big cat’s movement was also noticed in the forest areas of Chobara and Kalamora villages and even attacked domestic animals there.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Divisional-level Karate Competition Begins In Rajgarh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Two Goats, Panic Grips Dhakanbari In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Two Goats, Panic Grips Dhakanbari In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: It’s Hard Time For BJP As Workers Demand Change Of Candidates

Madhya Pradesh: It’s Hard Time For BJP As Workers Demand Change Of Candidates

Madhya Pradesh: Not Attending Poll Meeting, Show-Cause Notice To 6 Officers

Madhya Pradesh: Not Attending Poll Meeting, Show-Cause Notice To 6 Officers

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Oppose Land Acquisition, Threatens Stir In Jobat

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Oppose Land Acquisition, Threatens Stir In Jobat

Madhya Pradesh: Treat Students Like Own Children, Collector Tells Hostel Superintendents In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Treat Students Like Own Children, Collector Tells Hostel Superintendents In Khargone