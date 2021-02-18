Madhya Pradesh: Leopard found in Nayapur still yearns for justice

The State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) of Madhya Pradesh still hasn’t been able to find the hunter who mercilessly shot the leopard with 42 shrapnels. While STSF blames the local authorities for negligence in the matter prior to their investigation, questions about their investigation team and progress have also been raised in the department.

Complainants alleged that the team has been protecting the accused.

There have been complaints registered with the Ministry of Forest and Environment and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) in the case.

STSF officers have been asked to send a report on the incident. According to departmental sources, the investigation may soon be shelved from the STSF.

On July 10, 2020, the leopard was found in the severely injured state in the Nayapura range. It was reported by Rohitaswa Pandey and then rescued by the forest department.

A quarter of a month later, the city scan was done, in which the leopard's head was found to have 42 shrapnels. After that investigation began on hunting incident. But four times within seven months, the investigation has been handed over to different authorities.

Neither the hunter has been found nor the gun has been discovered.

STSF has been investigating since November 2020. But no progress has been reported yet.