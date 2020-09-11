Madhya Pradesh: Leopard found dead near a village in Umaria district

A four-year-old leopard was found dead in a forested area near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Friday, an official said.

The carcass was found close to Barbaspur village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

It is suspected that the leopard might have been killed by a tiger that has been spotted in the area frequently, as pug marks have been found near the carcass, area forest sub-divisional officer R L Sharma said.

The exact cause of death of the animal will be ascertained after post-mortem, he added.