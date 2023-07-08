Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Found Dead In Kukshi Tehsil | FP Photo

Kukshi/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was found dead on Saturday morning in Dholya village of Kukshi tehsil in Dhar district. The villagers informed the forest department about this. Forest Department officials have sent the leopard's body for PM.

Village sarpanch Vikas Baghel said that the villagers had seen the leopard's body on the roadside at Jobat Phate in the morning. The death of the leopard is being told by the villagers due to collision with an unknown vehicle.

However, the real cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report of the leopard. On the other hand, the female leopard seen inside the farm in Badhpili village of Dhar moved to the forest area. The Forest Department team had kept an eye on the farm and its surrounding areas throughout the day on Friday.

After there was no movement, the forest department had installed cameras at night, so that the location of the female leopard along with her cub could be traced. Before installing the cage on Saturday morning, the forest department once again searched the entire area, and the department's staff reached the field where the leopard was first seen.

But even after searching for two-and-a-half hours, the leopard and its cub could not be seen. It is being speculated that the path from which the female leopard had come towards the farm, returned to the forest by the same path.

Leopard Attacks Farmer At Agri Field In Sanawad

A farmer from Bodhgaon village in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district was attacked by a leopard while he was working in his agricultural field. The incident was reported on Friday at 10.30 pm and before Sanjay could understand anything, the leopard pounced on him.

Sanjay’s father Raisingh working nearby immediately ran towards him with an arm he had and chased the leopard away by hitting it with it. Sanjay said that he was working in the cotton field. That's why the leopard attacked me and got claw marks on his chest.

He immediately raised the alarm and tried to shoo the leopard away. Hearing his voice, Sanjay’s father and one or two farmers from adjacent areas approached the place. Notably, this is the second incident of leopard attack reported in the area.

Due to this, there is an atmosphere of fear among the farmers. They claimed that the leopard was seen running towards Malgaon. After getting information of the incident, Forest Department staff was pressed into duty and engaged to locate the leopard.

They followed the leopard’s pugmarks. Dr Rahul Agarwal, on-duty doctor at the hospital said that the young man has deep cuts due to claws of the leopard at four places on his chest. We administered rabies and other vaccines along with stitches to him. Thankfully, the leopard's nails did not go deep, otherwise his life could have been in danger.